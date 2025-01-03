Debris is still being cleared in Kyiv's Pechersk after the Russian attack: what has been done so far

Work continues in the Pechersk district of Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack that took place on January 1. The operation involves rescuers, equipment, utilities, and volunteers who have already dismantled five concrete slabs, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

"Work continues in the Pechersk district to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on January 1," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

As indicated, 50 rescuers, heavy rescue equipment, utilities and volunteers are working at the site.

"So far, 5 concrete monolithic slabs have been removed and dismantled, and 150 cubic meters of construction waste has been removed," the SES said.

Two people were killed and seven injured in an enemy strike on January 1 in Kyiv.

According to the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, it is known that at least four "shaheds" attacked buildings in the center of Kyiv.