Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Debris is still being cleared in Kyiv's Pechersk after the Russian attack: what has been done so far

Debris is still being cleared in Kyiv's Pechersk after the Russian attack: what has been done so far

 47372 views

In Kyiv, 50 rescuers and equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on January 1. Five concrete slabs have been dismantled and 150 cubic meters of construction waste removed.

Work continues in the Pechersk district of Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack that took place on January 1. The operation involves rescuers, equipment, utilities, and volunteers who have already dismantled five concrete slabs, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

"Work continues in the Pechersk district to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on January 1," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

As indicated, 50 rescuers, heavy rescue equipment, utilities and volunteers are working at the site.

"So far, 5 concrete monolithic slabs have been removed and dismantled, and 150 cubic meters of construction waste has been removed," the SES said.

Recall

Two people were killed and seven injured in an enemy strike on January 1 in Kyiv.

According to the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, it is known that at least four "shaheds" attacked buildings in the center of Kyiv.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

