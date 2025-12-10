$42.180.11
Popular news
UNN Lite
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2402 views

In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed the discovery of a 41-year-old man's body with stab wounds. Law enforcement officers and a forensic medical expert are working at the scene.

In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was found

In Kyiv, in the Pechersk district, the body of a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with stab wounds was found. The police are investigating the circumstances of the man's death, the National Police in the capital reported after media reports that Dmytro, the son of cosmonaut Leonid Kadenyuk, was found dead in Kyiv, UNN writes.

Today, at about 08:00, law enforcement received information about the discovery of the body of a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with stab wounds in one of the apartments of a local high-rise building.

- reported the police.

Currently, as indicated, an investigative and operational group of the district police department, operatives, and a forensic medical expert are working at the scene.

The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

Addition

Earlier today, the media reported that Dmytro Kadenyuk, the 41-year-old son of cosmonaut Leonid Kadenyuk, was found dead in Kyiv, and that the body was discovered in an apartment in the Pechersk district of the city.

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
