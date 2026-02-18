Deadliest avalanche in the US: rescuers found bodies of eight skiers, search for another one continues

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 9584 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 20032 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 15786 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 25309 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 20577 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 16769 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 21134 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24186 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17446 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18383 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
82%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 14829 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 12060 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 17936 views
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"Photo04:34 PM • 4566 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 7092 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 7714 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 20030 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 18244 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 25309 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 57769 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideo07:06 PM • 1136 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 12307 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 15055 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 22067 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 34532 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Deadliest avalanche in the US: rescuers found bodies of eight skiers, search for another one continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Eight skiers' bodies were found after an avalanche near Lake Tahoe, with one person still missing. This avalanche became the deadliest in the US in almost half a century.

Deadliest avalanche in the US: rescuers found bodies of eight skiers, search for another one continues

Rescue services have found the bodies of eight off-piste skiers and are continuing the search for one more missing person after an avalanche in the mountains near Lake Tahoe. This is the deadliest avalanche in the US in almost half a century, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Authorities have informed families that the operation has transitioned from a rescue to a search and recovery phase, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said at a press conference.

Six other people from the same group of skiers were rescued on Tuesday. They were on a three-day trek through the Sierra Nevada in Northern California when a powerful winter storm hit the West Coast.

While they waited for rescue, the six survivors used their gear to shelter and tried to stay warm, Moon said. The survivors found three more fatalities, Moon added.

Six skiers rescued from avalanche trap in US, nine missing18.02.26, 17:17 • 2448 views

Addendum

According to media reports, this avalanche is the deadliest in the US since 1981, when 11 climbers died on Mount Rainier in Washington state.

After the avalanche on Tuesday morning, search teams faced dangerous conditions. Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the Castle Peak area in the Sierra Nevada after a 911 call reported that an avalanche had buried 15 skiers.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldEvents
Hurricane in the USA
Associated Press
California
United States