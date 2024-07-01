Day under air strikes: Russians kill two residents of Donetsk region, wound 12 more, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
On June 30, Russian troops conducted 2793 hostile attacks on 14 settlements in Donetsk region, killing two civilians, injuring 12 others, including a child born in 2009, and damaging 49 civilian objects.
Details
According to law enforcement officials, 14 settlements were affected by Russian attacks: the towns of Kurakhove, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, the villages of New York, Tsukurino, Yampil, and the villages of Vovchenka, Illinivka, Izhevka, Myroliubivka, Nelipivka, Nova Poltavka, and Yurkivka.
Forty-nine civilian objects were damaged, including 35 residential buildings, administrative buildings, a business, garages, cars, and wheat fields.
The occupants dropped 8 KAB-250 bombs on Toretsk, killing one civilian and injuring three others. Two apartment buildings, 6 private houses and administrative buildings were damaged.
Russians shelled Siversk with artillery, killing one person and wounding another, and damaging a private house.
Russia strikes Tsukuryno with a KAB-500 guided missile, wounding six civilians, including a child born in 2009. 21 private houses and two cars were damaged.
One man was wounded in Yampol and another in New York as a result of enemy shelling.
