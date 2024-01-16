Davos: Zelensky met with Stoltenberg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as evidenced by their joint Instagram message from Davos, UNN reports.

Details

"We are firmly opposed to Russian aggression. The future of Ukraine is in NATO. We are stronger together!" - Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg said in a joint post.

Addendum

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine deserves to be invited to join NATO at the summit in Washington.