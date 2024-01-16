Davos: Zelensky met with Stoltenberg
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed their joint counteraction to Russian aggression and stated that Ukraine's future lies in NATO.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as evidenced by their joint Instagram message from Davos, UNN reports.
Details
"We are firmly opposed to Russian aggression. The future of Ukraine is in NATO. We are stronger together!" - Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg said in a joint post.
Addendum
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine deserves to be invited to join NATO at the summit in Washington.