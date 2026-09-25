Data on 857 fictitiously mobilized individuals entered: heads of three territorial recruitment and social support centers notified of suspicion

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
04:20 PM • 1070 views
Russia struck Sumy with two aerial bombs; a 15-year-old boy is among the injuredPhoto
03:12 PM • 9836 views
In Kyiv, the death toll from Russian attacks has risen to seven, with 46 injured
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 16818 views
After a prolonged pause, the court resumed consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors
02:29 PM • 22596 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhoto
01:50 PM • 19907 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly
01:17 PM • 13977 views
"Bad news for Russia" - EU agreed to allocate €6.6 billion to Ukraine for military support
12:34 PM • 18907 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units
12:16 PM • 14972 views
The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injuredPhotoVideo
11:12 AM • 15706 views
Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
September 25, 08:48 AM • 15917 views
Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Odesa region was subjected to a series of massive Russian strikes - a postal terminal was hit, and Romania scrambled F-16sPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 06:52 AM • 18497 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 31343 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhoto12:40 PM • 12993 views
Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album ShowgirlVideo02:09 PM • 7710 views
In Kyiv, the death toll from Russian attacks has risen to seven, with 46 injured03:12 PM • 8958 views
Publications
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhoto02:29 PM • 22560 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly01:50 PM • 19871 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units12:34 PM • 18881 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 64680 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 60323 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lewis Hamilton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
France
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jay-Z is no longer accused of rape; the plaintiff "never met" the rapper04:07 PM • 804 views
Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album ShowgirlVideo02:09 PM • 8142 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhoto12:40 PM • 13213 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 31590 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 30740 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Heating
Film

Data on 857 fictitiously mobilized individuals entered: heads of three territorial recruitment and social support centers notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Officials from Zakarpattia and Bukovyna inflated mobilization figures with fictitious entries in "Oberih." Three were notified of suspicion.

Data on 857 fictitiously mobilized individuals entered: heads of three territorial recruitment and social support centers notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified three heads of district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (RTCCs) of suspicion—one incumbent and one former head in Zakarpattia, and one former head in Bukovyna. According to the investigation, from December 2025 to February 2026, the officials entered information on at least 857 fictitiously mobilized individuals into the "Oberih" system, artificially inflating the reported fulfillment of mobilization plans. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

In Zakarpattia, 54 such cases were established. One of the RTCC heads entered data on 8 individuals who had not actually been mobilized, while the former acting head of another RTCC entered data on 46 more. In Bukovyna, 803 cases were established. According to the investigation, one of the colonels entered data on 631 nonexistent individuals into the "Oberih" system.

Two other former RTCC heads registered 99 and 73 individuals, respectively, as mobilized. These included fictitious individuals as well as active-duty service members.

The officials’ actions were classified under Articles 362 and 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (crimes in the sphere of official activities and the use of electronic computing machines (computers)). The court ordered preventive measures for three officials from Chernivtsi region. Prosecutors have petitioned the court for a corresponding measure against the head of the RTCC from Zakarpattia

- the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

We remind you

In Ternopil region, the head of the medical advisory commission of a district hospital, three members of the MAC, and two intermediaries were exposed for issuing nearly 1,000 deferment certificates in exchange for bribes over three years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Search
Mobilization
TCC and SP
Chernivtsi Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast