Data on 857 fictitiously mobilized individuals entered: heads of three territorial recruitment and social support centers notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified three heads of district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (RTCCs) of suspicion—one incumbent and one former head in Zakarpattia, and one former head in Bukovyna. According to the investigation, from December 2025 to February 2026, the officials entered information on at least 857 fictitiously mobilized individuals into the "Oberih" system, artificially inflating the reported fulfillment of mobilization plans. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

In Zakarpattia, 54 such cases were established. One of the RTCC heads entered data on 8 individuals who had not actually been mobilized, while the former acting head of another RTCC entered data on 46 more. In Bukovyna, 803 cases were established. According to the investigation, one of the colonels entered data on 631 nonexistent individuals into the "Oberih" system.

Two other former RTCC heads registered 99 and 73 individuals, respectively, as mobilized. These included fictitious individuals as well as active-duty service members.

The officials’ actions were classified under Articles 362 and 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (crimes in the sphere of official activities and the use of electronic computing machines (computers)). The court ordered preventive measures for three officials from Chernivtsi region. Prosecutors have petitioned the court for a corresponding measure against the head of the RTCC from Zakarpattia - the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

We remind you

In Ternopil region, the head of the medical advisory commission of a district hospital, three members of the MAC, and two intermediaries were exposed for issuing nearly 1,000 deferment certificates in exchange for bribes over three years.