Danish intelligence has said that a terrorist country is likely behind a fake letter that was intended to create a conflict between the United States, Denmark and Greenland. This was reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.

Details

The document, dated 2019, on behalf of US Senator Tom Cotton, allegedly called for fundraising for a referendum on Greenland's independence. The letter was aimed at undermining trust between the countries and destabilizing their relations.

The investigation showed that russia may have wanted to take advantage of then-U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland, which was discussed in 2019. In the same year, Trump claimed that the island was of strategic importance to the United States because of its location and natural resources.

The incident was another attempt by the kremlin to influence international politics through information manipulation, according to Danish intelligence.

moscow denied any involvement in the falsification, sending a response to Reuters. However, Western experts believe this case is part of a broader disinformation campaign by the aggressor country.

Recall

Greenland is an autonomous part of Denmark and is of significant strategic importance due to its natural resources and the US military base on the island.