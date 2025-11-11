Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine

In the UK, one of the most severe flu seasons is expected due to the H3N2 strain, which has undergone seven mutations and is rapidly spreading among the population. Alla Mironenko, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, and Virologist, told a journalist from UNN whether there is a risk of contracting this flu in Ukraine.

What is the situation in the UK?

The H3N2 strain circulating this year differs from previous ones due to seven genetic mutations. This makes it more aggressive and increases the risk of complications, especially for the elderly.

"H3 is always a hotter virus, it's a more dangerous virus, it affects the population more strongly," explains Professor Nicola Lewis, director of the Worldwide Influenza Centre at the Francis Crick Institute.

The strain is spreading faster: its reproductive number in the UK is around 1.4. Symptoms include high fever, severe body aches, and prolonged fatigue. The flu can cause pneumonia, respiratory failure, inflammation of the heart, brain, and muscles, and worsen the course of chronic diseases.

Experts emphasize the importance of annual vaccination.

"Flu strains evolve rapidly, so even if you've had the flu before or received a vaccine, it's still important to get vaccinated every year," says Dr. Poonam Mangtani.

In Britain, vaccination started on October 1st and covers people aged 65 and over, at-risk groups, pregnant women, medical professionals, and caregivers. Others can get vaccinated privately.

About the flu situation in Ukraine

The H3N2 strain has not yet been recorded in Ukraine. According to virologist Alla Mironenko, one case of another flu subtype, H1N1, has been detected in Ukraine, as well as one possible case of influenza B.

"We don't have such a strain yet. And we are expecting it," explains the specialist.

She adds that H3N2 viruses usually start circulating closer to the New Year, when children and students return to school.

According to her, the appearance of the strain in Europe does not mean an immediate outbreak: "The fact that they wrote that this strain was delivered to them does not mean that it is already there... Perhaps there are the first cases, but there is definitely no epidemic yet."

The expert notes that new strains often emerge in Southern Hemisphere countries during their winter and then rapidly spread globally via air travel.

What makes the H3N2 strain dangerous?

The specialist explains that the H3N2 strain is particularly dangerous due to the risk of pneumonia and severe illness in elderly people and patients with chronic diseases. Children get sick more often, but usually less severely.

"The strain is brought into the country, if there is no immunity to this strain, then an epidemic begins, but this is not a matter of one day," explained Alla Petrivna.

How to protect yourself

The expert emphasizes the importance of vaccination: the flu shot contains several components and can protect against various subtypes of the virus.

However, this year there are few vaccines in Ukraine, and part of the batch was lost due to the destruction of the warehouse where it was stored.

"The vaccine contains at least three or four components, so that is taken into account, but we have a problem. This year, very few flu vaccines were imported, but we have high demand," notes the doctor.

The virologist also advises adhering to simple protective measures:

- wear a mask in crowded places, especially during the season of increased incidence;

- ventilate premises;

- eat a balanced diet;

- plan vaccination for the next season in advance.

The H3N2 strain is already causing concern in the UK, but it has not yet been detected in Ukraine. Experts emphasize: the best protection is vaccination and adherence to basic preventive measures, especially for people in at-risk groups.