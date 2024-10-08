ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Damages to Artem plant amounting to over UAH 225 million: court sets the case for consideration

Damages to Artem plant amounting to over UAH 225 million: court sets the case for consideration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12995 views

The HACCU has scheduled a hearing on the embezzlement of $8.3 million in the purchase of equipment for the State Enterprise Artem. The hearing will take place on October 16, 2024, and the accused are a foreign entrepreneur and officials.

The court has scheduled a hearing on the case of embezzlement of funds of the Artem plant during procurement. The hearing is scheduled for October 16, UNN reports with reference to the SAPO.

Details

On October 7, 2024, following the results of the preparatory hearing, the HACCJ panel of judges scheduled for consideration on the merits the case of embezzlement of USD 8.3 million in the purchase by the state joint-stock holding company Artem of equipment for the manufacture of defense products, namely the serial production of 152/155 mm shell casings.

The hearing is scheduled for October 16, 2024.

As previously reported, the investigation established that in 2017, a foreign entrepreneur, having learned about the allocation of funding for the technical re-equipment and reconstruction of the production facilities of SJSC Artem, developed a plan to seize state funds intended for these purposes.

To implement his plan, the individual entered into a criminal conspiracy with a number of officials, including the Deputy Minister. In turn, these officials ensured that a contract for the purchase of equipment for SJSC Artem was concluded with a predetermined company that was registered by the organizer of the scheme in the United States as a freight transportation company, but had all the signs of a fictitious company. To conceal this fact and to eliminate competitors, the companies created the image of a certified supplier of defense products to the US Department of Defense and significantly overstated its performance indicators.

As a result, the state-owned company transferred USD 8.3 million to this company's account. The next day, the funds were transferred to the account of another company, which used them for other purposes unrelated to the contract.

These actions caused the state-owned company Artem to suffer losses of more than UAH 225 million.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

