Damage in Poltava region due to night attack by Russia: what is known

In the Poltava region, as a result of a night attack by Russian drones, a non-operational communal enterprise was damaged, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Last night, the enemy attacked Ukraine again. Air defense was working in the Poltava region. As a result of the fall of debris from enemy UAVs in the Poltava district, the premises of a non-operational communal enterprise were damaged. A fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service units. Fortunately, there were no casualties - wrote Kohut.

