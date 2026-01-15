Russia has claimed "losses from the Armed Forces of Ukraine" in Donbas and border regions of the Russian Federation amounting to over 706 billion rubles (approximately $9 billion). These figures were announced by the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the key manipulation in this statement is the deliberate erasure of the cause-and-effect relationship: thus, before 2014, there were no "losses from the Armed Forces of Ukraine," large-scale destruction, or thousands of casualties in Donbas, and all of this appeared only after the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

Russia is forming a pseudo-legal reality in which the aggressor allegedly turns into a "victim." The Kremlin is trying to bill Ukraine for the consequences of its own armed aggression - the CPD states.

They claim that such statements indicate that Russia is conducting information preparation for a prolonged decline of the occupied territories.

"By shifting responsibility for large-scale destruction to Ukraine, the Russian Federation justifies the lack of reconstruction, social collapse, and general degradation of the region," the report says.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, large-scale power, water, and communication outages are being recorded. Utility infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories has systematically degraded due to a lack of investment and repairs by the occupation authorities.

Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering Disinformation