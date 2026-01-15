$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:34 AM • 14947 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 17081 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 21410 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 22605 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 20766 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 19557 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 17698 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 15305 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 14656 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12821 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
83%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 14, 06:36 PM • 11978 views
Raids on nail salons in five German regions - DWJanuary 14, 06:49 PM • 10759 views
"Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's futurePhotoJanuary 14, 06:51 PM • 6384 views
Norway sent two soldiers to Greenland amid Trump's threats - mediaJanuary 14, 07:04 PM • 3798 views
Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in KyivJanuary 14, 09:24 PM • 8304 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 27396 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 38249 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 46078 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 61196 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 72370 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 28825 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 63410 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 55620 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 60081 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 61264 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Series
Gold

"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, announced damages in Donbas and border regions of Russia amounting to over 706 billion rubles. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine points to manipulation and Russia's attempt to bill Ukraine for the consequences of its own aggression.

"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPD

Russia has claimed "losses from the Armed Forces of Ukraine" in Donbas and border regions of the Russian Federation amounting to over 706 billion rubles (approximately $9 billion). These figures were announced by the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs  UNN.

Details

It is noted that the key manipulation in this statement is the deliberate erasure of the cause-and-effect relationship: thus, before 2014, there were no "losses from the Armed Forces of Ukraine," large-scale destruction, or thousands of casualties in Donbas, and all of this appeared only after the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine. 

Russia is forming a pseudo-legal reality in which the aggressor allegedly turns into a "victim." The Kremlin is trying to bill Ukraine for the consequences of its own armed aggression

- the CPD states.

They claim that such statements indicate that Russia is conducting information preparation for a prolonged decline of the occupied territories.

"By shifting responsibility for large-scale destruction to Ukraine, the Russian Federation justifies the lack of reconstruction, social collapse, and general degradation of the region," the report says.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, large-scale power, water, and communication outages are being recorded. Utility infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories has systematically degraded due to a lack of investment and repairs by the occupation authorities.

Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering Disinformation03.01.26, 03:34 • 19737 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine