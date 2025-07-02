Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region remains under control - Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 3961 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 7027 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 16013 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 27261 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 46157 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 47330 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 57200 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 104761 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 74689 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 161923 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
6.7m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driverJuly 2, 12:04 AM • 28105 views
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke outJuly 2, 01:42 AM • 22879 views
In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be triedJuly 2, 02:11 AM • 12133 views
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 22363 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy03:45 AM • 22489 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 46170 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 76878 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 88312 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 105132 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 161931 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 6134 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 26575 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 90542 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 92713 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 113541 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system
Kh-101
The New York Times
Facebook

Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region remains under control - Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 367 views

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko denied information about the capture of the village of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region remains under control - Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)

Currently, no facts of the capture of the settlement Dachne, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, have been recorded. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, in his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

As of now, no one has captured Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region

- the message states.

Addition

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov reported that Dnipro is threatened only by missile and drone attacks, ruling out the possibility of daily use of 400-500 Shahed drones. Currently, the village of Dachne remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As previously reported by  the spokesman of the Operational-Strategic Group of Troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov,  Russian troops are putting pressure on the front line in Donetsk region, trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region. However, their attempts remain unsuccessful, and battles continue near the administrative border.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9