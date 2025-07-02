Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region remains under control - Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)

Currently, no facts of the capture of the settlement Dachne, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, have been recorded. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, in his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

As of now, no one has captured Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region - the message states.

Addition

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov reported that Dnipro is threatened only by missile and drone attacks, ruling out the possibility of daily use of 400-500 Shahed drones. Currently, the village of Dachne remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As previously reported by the spokesman of the Operational-Strategic Group of Troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov, Russian troops are putting pressure on the front line in Donetsk region, trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region. However, their attempts remain unsuccessful, and battles continue near the administrative border.