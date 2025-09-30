Czech Republic bans entry for Russian diplomats without accreditation

On Tuesday, September 20, the Czech government decided to ban the entry of Russian diplomats and holders of service passports who do not have national accreditation. This was announced by the head of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavský, on the social network X, UNN writes.

At my suggestion, the government today banned the entry into the Czech Republic of Russian diplomats and holders of service passports who do not have national accreditation of the Czech Republic. This measure applies to international airports - the message says.

Lipavský noted that such a step is being taken due to an increase in the number of sabotage acts.

Sabotage operations have become more frequent, and we will not risk agents under diplomatic cover. We are setting an example for other countries, and I will continue to strive for the most consistent measures at the level of the entire Schengen area. We will protect the Czech Republic - he wrote.

As UNN previously wrote, hundreds of anonymous TikTok accounts spread pro-Russian narratives and support radical parties ahead of the Czech elections on October 3-4. The Czech authorities are fighting a network that is trying to interfere in the elections in favor of anti-systemic parties.

The Czech Embassy in Moscow was covered in offensive words. Prague is preparing a note of protest