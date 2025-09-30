Czech Republic bans entry for Russian diplomats without accreditation

$41.320.16
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 25732 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 43979 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 24494 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 23365 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 21288 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 20722 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22835 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 67979 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146508 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 1570 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 43979 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 67979 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146509 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 71732 views
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Copenhagen
Denmark
Czech Republic bans entry for Russian diplomats without accreditation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

The Czech government has banned entry for Russian diplomats and service passport holders without national accreditation. This measure was introduced due to an increase in the number of sabotage acts.

Czech Republic bans entry for Russian diplomats without accreditation

On Tuesday, September 20, the Czech government decided to ban the entry of Russian diplomats and holders of service passports who do not have national accreditation. This was announced by the head of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavský, on the social network X, UNN writes.

At my suggestion, the government today banned the entry into the Czech Republic of Russian diplomats and holders of service passports who do not have national accreditation of the Czech Republic. This measure applies to international airports

- the message says.

Lipavský noted that such a step is being taken due to an increase in the number of sabotage acts.

Sabotage operations have become more frequent, and we will not risk agents under diplomatic cover. We are setting an example for other countries, and I will continue to strive for the most consistent measures at the level of the entire Schengen area. We will protect the Czech Republic

- he wrote.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, hundreds of anonymous TikTok accounts spread pro-Russian narratives and support radical parties ahead of the Czech elections on October 3-4. The Czech authorities are fighting a network that is trying to interfere in the elections in favor of anti-systemic parties.

The Czech Embassy in Moscow was covered in offensive words. Prague is preparing a note of protest29.09.25, 19:55 • 3682 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Jan Lipavský
Czech Republic