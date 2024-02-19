Czech farmers join European protests: traffic in Prague is hampered

On Monday, February 19, traffic was hampered in Prague due to a farmers' protest. Farmers are protesting against Czech and European agricultural policy. This was reported by Radio Prague International, UNN.

As noted, about 500 tractors have arrived in the Czech capital. The police report that there is no threat of a transportation collapse.

The protest was mostly organized by trade unionists, including the Union of Free Trade Unions.

Its chairman, Bohumír Dufek, said that the main demand is for the Czech Republic to abandon the Green Deal for Europe plan.

The trade unionists want to hand over a list of their demands to the Minister of Agriculture Marek Vyborny.

As noted, the minister said he understood the problems of farmers, but criticized the organizers of today's protest. In his opinion, they are pursuing primarily political goals, and the Minister does not want to discuss changes in the agricultural sector with them.

For the same reason, major industry organizations in the Czech Republic, including the Agricultural Chamber, the Agricultural Union, and the Association of Private Farmers, are distancing themselves from the protest. The capital's administration urged citizens to work from home on Monday if possible.

Similar protests also took place in Spain, France, Belgium, Italy and Portugal.

