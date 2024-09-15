Cyprus deprives Kolomoisky and 7 others of citizenship

Cyprus has revoked the citizenship of Ihor Kolomoisky and seven other people. This is reported by Philenews, according to UNN.

Details

On September 4, the Cypriot government decided to revoke the citizenship of eight people, including Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.

Kolomoisky reportedly obtained Cypriot citizenship in 2010 through an investment program, but did not disclose in his application for naturalization that he was involved in a tax evasion case in Russia that was initiated in 2008.

Cypriot officials noted that Kolomoisky had a dubious reputation both before and after his naturalization, and his presence on the island posed risks to the reputation of the Republic of Cyprus. In addition to Kolomoisky, the family of Egyptian investor Mohamed Abdelrahman Mohamed Salem and the family of Russian Maxim Zakharchenko were also deprived of their citizenship.

The government's decision became known on September 14, and this revocation of citizenship is part of Cyprus' overall policy of controlling investment passports.

Kolomoisky gets a new preventive measure, but remains in custody in another case