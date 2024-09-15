Cyprus deprives Kolomoisky and 7 others of citizenship

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116533 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189811 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148962 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150258 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141782 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194018 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112313 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183309 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 40627 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 67814 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 64133 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 36620 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 42629 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194010 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183302 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198742 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147895 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147306 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151547 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142579 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159104 views
Actual
Cyprus deprives Kolomoisky and 7 others of citizenship

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36384 views

The Cypriot government has revoked the citizenship of 8 people, including Ihor Kolomoisky. The decision was made due to the dubious reputation and risks to the country's image, and is part of the policy of controlling investment passports.

Cyprus has revoked the citizenship of Ihor Kolomoisky and seven other people. This is reported by Philenews, according to UNN.

Details

On September 4, the Cypriot government decided to revoke the citizenship of eight people, including Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.

Kolomoisky reportedly obtained Cypriot citizenship in 2010 through an investment program, but did not disclose in his application for naturalization that he was involved in a tax evasion case in Russia that was initiated in 2008.

Cypriot officials noted that Kolomoisky had a dubious reputation both before and after his naturalization, and his presence on the island posed risks to the reputation of the Republic of Cyprus. In addition to Kolomoisky, the family of Egyptian investor Mohamed Abdelrahman Mohamed Salem and the family of Russian Maxim Zakharchenko were also deprived of their citizenship.

The government's decision became known on September 14, and this revocation of citizenship is part of Cyprus' overall policy of controlling investment passports.

Kolomoisky gets a new preventive measure, but remains in custody in another case29.08.24, 16:56 • 24507 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World

