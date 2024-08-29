Kolomoisky gets a new preventive measure, but remains in custody in another case

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Kolomoisky gets a new preventive measure, but remains in custody in another case

Kolomoisky gets a new preventive measure, but remains in custody in another case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24509 views

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court changed Kolomoisky's preventive measure to a bail of UAH 1.87 billion. However, the businessman will remain in custody under another decision of the Pechersk court until at least October 25.

In one of the cases, businessman Ihor Kolomoisky's preventive measure was changed from custody to bail in excess of UAH 1.87 billion, the Shevchenkivsky District Court reported. However, Kolomoisky will continue to be held in custody in another case, according to a court decision, Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

"On August 29, 2024, an investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv considered a motion (... ) to change the measure of restraint against a person who, as of 2012-2014, was a shareholder and member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Ukrnafta, a shareholder and member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Privatbank, suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 200, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

The need to change the measure of restraint by the detective in the motion, as stated in the petition, is justified by the requirements of the CPC, given that the suspect was subjected to a measure of restraint in the form of detention starting from September 2, 2023, and therefore the deadline for detention during the pre-trial investigation expires on September 2, 2024.

The motion also reportedly stated that the failure to apply a preventive measure to the suspect could negatively affect the objectives of the criminal proceedings.

"Based on the results of the trial... a ruling was made, which granted the detective's request and changed the suspect's previously chosen preventive measure in the form of detention to a preventive measure in the form of bail. At the same time, the amount of bail was set at UAH 1,877,360,000 (one billion eight hundred and seventy million three hundred and sixty thousand)," the court noted.

The decision may be appealed.

"However, as far as I know, there is another ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court, according to which Igor Valerievich's detention was extended in another criminal proceeding. Therefore, he will continue to be held in custody," prosecutor Serhiy Deminchuk said, as quoted by Suspilne.

At the same time, lawyer Vyacheslav Kryglevych said in a commentary to Suspilne that Kolomoisky should have been released from custody according to the requirements of the CPC of Ukraine, but the Shevchenkivsky District Court cannot release him because there is another proceeding. Kolomoisky will be held in custody at least until October 25.

"In any case, we do not agree with any decisions made against our client. We will appeal them anyway and ensure that our client is fully acquitted in all the cases he is charged with," Kolomoisky's defense lawyer said.

At the same time, Suspilne points out that Kolomoisky said that he could not pay the bail, but even if he had paid the money, he would have remained in the detention center.

Investigation in Kolomoisky's case on misappropriation of billions and legalization of income completed

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

