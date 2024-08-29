Kolomoisky gets a new preventive measure, but remains in custody in another case

In one of the cases, businessman Ihor Kolomoisky's preventive measure was changed from custody to bail in excess of UAH 1.87 billion, the Shevchenkivsky District Court reported. However, Kolomoisky will continue to be held in custody in another case, according to a court decision, Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

"On August 29, 2024, an investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv considered a motion (... ) to change the measure of restraint against a person who, as of 2012-2014, was a shareholder and member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Ukrnafta, a shareholder and member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Privatbank, suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 200, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

The need to change the measure of restraint by the detective in the motion, as stated in the petition, is justified by the requirements of the CPC, given that the suspect was subjected to a measure of restraint in the form of detention starting from September 2, 2023, and therefore the deadline for detention during the pre-trial investigation expires on September 2, 2024.

The motion also reportedly stated that the failure to apply a preventive measure to the suspect could negatively affect the objectives of the criminal proceedings.

"Based on the results of the trial... a ruling was made, which granted the detective's request and changed the suspect's previously chosen preventive measure in the form of detention to a preventive measure in the form of bail. At the same time, the amount of bail was set at UAH 1,877,360,000 (one billion eight hundred and seventy million three hundred and sixty thousand)," the court noted.

The decision may be appealed.

"However, as far as I know, there is another ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court, according to which Igor Valerievich's detention was extended in another criminal proceeding. Therefore, he will continue to be held in custody," prosecutor Serhiy Deminchuk said, as quoted by Suspilne.

At the same time, lawyer Vyacheslav Kryglevych said in a commentary to Suspilne that Kolomoisky should have been released from custody according to the requirements of the CPC of Ukraine, but the Shevchenkivsky District Court cannot release him because there is another proceeding. Kolomoisky will be held in custody at least until October 25.

"In any case, we do not agree with any decisions made against our client. We will appeal them anyway and ensure that our client is fully acquitted in all the cases he is charged with," Kolomoisky's defense lawyer said.

At the same time, Suspilne points out that Kolomoisky said that he could not pay the bail, but even if he had paid the money, he would have remained in the detention center.

