Exclusives
Cyclone recedes: Ukraine to face short rains and return of heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

After a weekend with intense rains, the cyclone over Belarus is receding, stabilizing the weather in Ukraine. Short-term precipitation is expected at the beginning of the week, followed by mostly dry weather and heat up to 35 degrees in the south.

Cyclone recedes: Ukraine to face short rains and return of heat

After a weekend of heavy rains caused by a cyclone over Belarus, the weather in Ukraine is gradually stabilizing. Short-term precipitation is still expected in the coming days, but the second half of the week will be mostly dry. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Over the weekend, we had a cyclone over the territory of Belarus, its atmospheric fronts also affected our processes, so we had quite intense precipitation in many regions, especially in the western, northern and central ones. Today, this cyclone is already moving away in the north-eastern direction, losing its strength. Residual processes in the northern part of our territory may still be in the form of small short-term rains, but today their intensity and coverage area will be much smaller. The next two days - Tuesday, Wednesday will also see the passage of another atmospheric front, it will affect starting from the southwest, moving to the northeast. It will intensify somewhat on Wednesday night, it will again cause short-term rains, and after its passage, atmospheric pressure will increase, and the second half of the week will be without precipitation, there will be more clearings

- noted Ptukha.

She added that in the southern regions, severe heat may be observed after the passage of the cyclone - up to 35 degrees in some places.

Temperatures will be quite stable, both now and until the end of the week. But in the second half of the week there will be less rain

 - added Ptukha.

Recall

Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Bad weather completely or partially de-energized 35 settlements in four regions. Powerful electrical appliances should be used from 10:00 to 16:00.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Weather and environment
Belarus
Ukraine
