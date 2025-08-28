Tour de France winner Chris Froome suffered serious injuries after a training crash, he was evacuated by helicopter

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 6546 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 19353 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 13095 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 27952 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 72617 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 99794 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 93350 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 112459 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 81486 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 81428 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
38%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 83209 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: already 12 dead, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 50867 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 58171 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 110980 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 47505 views
Publications
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 8692 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 19399 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 153837 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 156362 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 238244 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 102004 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 133343 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 134949 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 128928 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 160770 views
Actual
The New York Times
COVID-19
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury

Tour de France winner Chris Froome suffered serious injuries after a training crash, he was evacuated by helicopter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was hospitalized by helicopter after a crash. He suffered a fractured lower back, a collapsed lung, and five broken ribs.

Tour de France winner Chris Froome suffered serious injuries after a training crash, he was evacuated by helicopter

Four-time Tour de France winner, British cyclist Chris Froome, was hospitalized by helicopter to a hospital on the French Riviera after a serious accident during a training ride. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sky News, citing information from the athlete's official X account, his condition is currently stable, but he sustained severe injuries – a fractured lower back, a collapsed lung, and five broken ribs.

The 40-year-old athlete is scheduled to undergo surgery today to treat his back injury

- writes Sky News.

The accident occurred on Wednesday during his training, after which medics urgently transported Froome to a hospital in Toulon.

Froome is one of the most successful riders of modern times: he won the Tour de France four times with Team Sky (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), and also won the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España. Since 2021, the athlete has been competing for the Israel Premier-Tech team.

Earlier this year, Froome already suffered a serious injury – a broken collarbone during the UAE Tour in February. He had previously hinted that 2025 might be his last season in professional racing.

Legendary extreme athlete who jumped from the stratosphere and broke the sound barrier has died7/18/25, 12:17 AM • 180571 view

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the WorldEvents