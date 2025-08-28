Tour de France winner Chris Froome suffered serious injuries after a training crash, he was evacuated by helicopter

Four-time Tour de France winner, British cyclist Chris Froome, was hospitalized by helicopter to a hospital on the French Riviera after a serious accident during a training ride. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sky News, citing information from the athlete's official X account, his condition is currently stable, but he sustained severe injuries – a fractured lower back, a collapsed lung, and five broken ribs.

The 40-year-old athlete is scheduled to undergo surgery today to treat his back injury - writes Sky News.

The accident occurred on Wednesday during his training, after which medics urgently transported Froome to a hospital in Toulon.

Froome is one of the most successful riders of modern times: he won the Tour de France four times with Team Sky (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), and also won the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España. Since 2021, the athlete has been competing for the Israel Premier-Tech team.

Earlier this year, Froome already suffered a serious injury – a broken collarbone during the UAE Tour in February. He had previously hinted that 2025 might be his last season in professional racing.

