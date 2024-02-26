Cyberattack on the Defense Forces: hackers sent malicious code to the military via Signal

A cyberattack on the Defense Forces, during which hackers tried to infect military computers with malware, has been stopped. This was reported by the State Special Communications Service, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian government's computer emergency response team CERT-UA detected and neutralized a cyberattack aimed at the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

It is indicated that the attackers tried to infect military computers with malware through the Signal messenger.

The cybercriminals, posing as a military colleague, sent an XLS document under the guise of a report, reported problems with the document's formation and asked for help with its formation. This document contained malicious code that, when launched, downloaded and ran the COOKBOX malware on the victim's computer - the statement said.

According to CERT-UA, the described activity has been carried out at least since the fall of 2023, is of a point nature and is tracked by the identifier UAC-0149.

At the same time, in one of the military units, the infection of computers was prevented due to the availability of EDR protection technology. CERT-UA has repeatedly emphasized the need to immediately install such technologies on all computers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

