Cyber specialists of the HUR attacked Gazprom's infrastructure, destroying significant volumes of data

On July 17, the cyber corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) attacked the network infrastructure of PJSC "Gazprom", which is directly involved in providing armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN, citing sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the cyberattack caused significant damage to the network infrastructure of the Russian gas monopolist, including the destruction of a large volume of databases and the installation of special software.

According to the interlocutor in the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, as a result of the operation, access to Gazprom's information system was disconnected for system administrators (about 20,000 system administrators), and software was installed on Gazprom's servers, which will subsequently destroy data from Gazprom's information system.

In addition, the following were destroyed:

backup copies of Gazprom's information system data;

databases of about 390 Gazprom subsidiaries and its branches, including “Gazprom Teplo Energo”, “Gazprom Obl Energo”, “Gazprom Energosbyt” and hundreds of others;

data from 1C server clusters (10 extremely powerful servers) along with all files (contracts, orders, directives) of Gazprom and its subsidiaries;

data from auxiliary systems (data protection, server control, administration, and much more);

databases of pipeline analytics systems, valves, sensors, pumps, and more. Servers with analytics of SCADA system operations responsible for managing technical infrastructure were deleted;

operating systems on available servers and damaged BIOS (servers do not turn on and will require physical intervention to restore operation).

The degradation of Russian information systems to the times of technological Middle Ages continues. Taking this opportunity, we congratulate Russian "cyber specialists" on another "achievement" and advise them to gradually replace mice and keyboards with hammers and pincers as their main work tools - said the interlocutor from Ukrainian intelligence.

