Cutting his hands at the control post: border guards disarmed an aggressive minibus passenger in Rivne region
Kyiv • UNN
At a checkpoint in the Rivne region, an aggressive, intoxicated minibus passenger cut his hands. Border guards disarmed the man by force, provided first aid and called an ambulance and police.
An aggressive passenger of a drunken Mercedes minibus cut his hands at one of the checkpoints in Rivne region, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
According to the agency, the border guards had to disarm the man by force, after which they provided first aid.
An ambulance and the police were called.
