Passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine told about seasonal fluctuations

Passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine told about seasonal fluctuations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19789 views

Passenger traffic at the Ukrainian border remains at the level of last year with seasonal fluctuations. In August, about 4 million people crossed the border, and in September there was a slight decrease.

Compared to last year, passenger traffic remained at the same level. In the summer months, there was a gradual increase in passenger traffic, and in August, a total of about 4 million people crossed the border in both directions. In September, passenger traffic declined slightly. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Compared to last year, passenger traffic remained at the same level, and the number of people wishing to cross the border increases significantly in the summer or in the winter during the holidays. As for the summer months, every month in June, July, and August, we noted an exceptionally gradual increase in passenger traffic, and, for example, in August, a total of about 4 million people crossed the border in both directions. The dynamics changed in terms of departure and entry. In June, there were more people traveling out of Ukraine. In July and August, there was a certain preference for entering Ukraine. Since the beginning of September, passenger traffic has slightly decreased, although not as sharply, but it is still lower than in the summer months. Now on weekends, about 105-110 thousand people cross the border in both directions, and on weekdays it is about 95 thousand," said Demchenko.

He noted that in September, there is no preference for departure or entry.

"In terms of percentage, passenger traffic fluctuates around 50-50. With the decrease in passenger traffic, we also do not notice any significant queues at the border. (...) But of course, certain accumulations of vehicles may be present, especially on Thursday, Friday, early Saturday, but these are dozens of cars, not hundreds, as it was in the summer," added Demchenko.

Contact us about advertising