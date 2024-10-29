Current heads of MSECs will not be able to work in new medical commissions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Health will not allow the current heads of the MSEC to work in the updated system of medical commissions after the reform. Other MSEC doctors will be able to work in hospitals from 2025, provided they are practicing medicine.
Officials who are currently heading medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) will not be allowed to join the updated system of medical commissions. This was stated by the Ministry of Health in a commentary to Suspiln, UNN reports.
Details
It is expected that the current leaders of the MSEC will not be able to return to work after the reform of medical commissions. However, other doctors who currently work at the MSEC will be able to apply for jobs at hospitals from January 1, 2025, but under certain conditions.
In particular, the main criterion by which they will be selected will be the conduct of medical practice. As explained by the Ministry of Health, this change is necessary to ensure that the examination is conducted by doctors with an up-to-date level of medical knowledge.
Addendum
The Ministry of Health also said that cases that have already been accepted for examination by the MSEC will be transferred to new commissions while maintaining the queue for consideration.
The agency emphasizes that decisions made by the MSEC by December 31 will be valid. Only those cases in which law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations or in which lawmakers determine the categories for review in accordance with the latest decision of the National Security and Defense Council will be reviewed.
Recall
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko assured that there should be no additional reviewsduring the reorganization of the MSEC, and that payments of privileged pensions should be made on time.