Current heads of MSECs will not be able to work in new medical commissions

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Current heads of MSECs will not be able to work in new medical commissions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22383 views

The Ministry of Health will not allow the current heads of the MSEC to work in the updated system of medical commissions after the reform. Other MSEC doctors will be able to work in hospitals from 2025, provided they are practicing medicine.

Current heads of MSECs will not be able to work in new medical commissions

Officials who are currently heading medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) will not be allowed to join the updated system of medical commissions. This was stated by the Ministry of Health in a commentary to Suspiln, UNN reports.

Details

It is expected that the current leaders of the MSEC will not be able to return to work after the reform of medical commissions. However, other doctors who currently work at the MSEC will be able to apply for jobs at hospitals from January 1, 2025, but under certain conditions.

In particular, the main criterion by which they will be selected will be the conduct of medical practice. As explained by the Ministry of Health, this change is necessary to ensure that the examination is conducted by doctors with an up-to-date level of medical knowledge.

The functions of the central MSEC were transferred to the Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability: what is expected28.10.24, 11:12 • 15111 views

Addendum

The Ministry of Health also said that cases that have already been accepted for examination by the MSEC will be transferred to new commissions while maintaining the queue for consideration.

The agency emphasizes that decisions made by the MSEC by December 31 will be valid. Only those cases in which law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations or in which lawmakers determine the categories for review in accordance with the latest decision of the National Security and Defense Council will be reviewed.

Recall

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko assured that there should be no additional reviewsduring the reorganization of the MSEC, and that payments of privileged pensions should be made on time. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyHealth
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Viktor Lyashko
