Currency exchange rates on July 11: dollar strengthened its positions

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.82 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 0.05 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.82 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.97 UAH/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

the dollar can be bought for 41.52 UAH and sold for 42.02 UAH in banks;

the euro can be bought for 48.80 UAH and sold for 49.40 UAH in banks;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.62−41.70 UAH, and the euro at 49.05 − 49.25 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.81 - 41.84 UAH/USD for the dollar and 48.90−48.92 UAH/EUR for the euro, respectively.

Addition

An Info Sapiens study found that 63% of Ukrainians are knowledgeable about currency topics, but less than 50% understand banking services, taxes, and loans. Only 31% can convert a monthly loan rate to an annual one.