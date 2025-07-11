Currency exchange rates on July 11: dollar strengthened its positions
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.82/USD, which means a devaluation of 0.05 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.97/EUR.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.82 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.97 UAH/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:
- the dollar can be bought for 41.52 UAH and sold for 42.02 UAH in banks;
- the euro can be bought for 48.80 UAH and sold for 49.40 UAH in banks;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.62−41.70 UAH, and the euro at 49.05 − 49.25 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.81 - 41.84 UAH/USD for the dollar and 48.90−48.92 UAH/EUR for the euro, respectively.
Addition
An Info Sapiens study found that 63% of Ukrainians are knowledgeable about currency topics, but less than 50% understand banking services, taxes, and loans. Only 31% can convert a monthly loan rate to an annual one.