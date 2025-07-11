Currency exchange rates on July 11: dollar strengthened its positions

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 300 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 3404 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
02:07 AM • 10151 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 22270 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 112795 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 121841 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 65289 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 61087 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 43597 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 81357 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.9m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villages12:48 AM • 13927 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are wounded01:03 AM • 6176 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones02:42 AM • 10442 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit03:12 AM • 14899 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 10314 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 10377 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 77508 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 112801 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 121844 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 106354 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 25684 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 168282 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 295841 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 473048 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 300204 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Currency exchange rates on July 11: dollar strengthened its positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.82/USD, which means a devaluation of 0.05 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.97/EUR.

Currency exchange rates on July 11: dollar strengthened its positions

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.82 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 0.05 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.82 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.97 UAH/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

  • the dollar can be bought for 41.52 UAH and sold for 42.02 UAH in banks;
    • the euro can be bought for 48.80 UAH and sold for 49.40 UAH in banks;
      • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.62−41.70 UAH, and the euro at 49.05 − 49.25 UAH;
        • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.81 - 41.84 UAH/USD for the dollar and 48.90−48.92 UAH/EUR for the euro, respectively.

          Addition

          An Info Sapiens study found that 63% of Ukrainians are knowledgeable about currency topics, but less than 50% understand banking services, taxes, and loans. Only 31% can convert a monthly loan rate to an annual one.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          EconomyFinance
          National Bank of Ukraine
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9