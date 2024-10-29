Currency exchange rates as of October 29: dollar and euro rise in value
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official exchange rate at 41.3292 UAH/USD and 44.69 UAH/€. On the interbank market, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.4-41.42, and in exchange offices at UAH 41.55-41.65.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3292 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports citing NBU data.
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.32 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 44.69 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.20 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 45.14 and sold for UAH 44.60 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.55-41.65, and the euro at UAH 45.10-45.25.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.4-41.42 for the dollar and UAH 44.81-44.82 for the euro, respectively.
