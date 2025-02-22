ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Currency exchange rate: what is the situation on February 22

Currency exchange rate: what is the situation on February 22

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60946 views

The NBU kept the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 41.73 and the euro at UAH 43.55. On the interbank market, in banks and exchange offices, exchange rates fluctuated up to UAH 41.95 per dollar.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7316 UAH/USD, the same level as on February 21, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.73 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.55 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.95 and sold for UAH 41.40 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.95 and sold for UAH 43.42 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.80-41.80, and the euro at UAH 43.75-43.95.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.61- 41.64 for the dollar and UAH 43.61-43.62 for the euro, respectively.

Addendum

The NBU reportedthat the hryvnia exchange rate change is not able to eliminate the structural currency deficit in the country.

Yesterday, February 21 , the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7316 UAH/USD, which meant a devaluation of the hryvnia by 5 kopecks.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

