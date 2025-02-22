Currency exchange rate: what is the situation on February 22

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7316 UAH/USD, the same level as on February 21, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.73 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.55 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.95 and sold for UAH 41.40 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.95 and sold for UAH 43.42 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.80-41.80, and the euro at UAH 43.75-43.95.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.61- 41.64 for the dollar and UAH 43.61-43.62 for the euro, respectively.

Addendum

The NBU reportedthat the hryvnia exchange rate change is not able to eliminate the structural currency deficit in the country.

Yesterday, February 21 , the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7316 UAH/USD, which meant a devaluation of the hryvnia by 5 kopecks.