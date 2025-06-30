$41.590.00
Currency exchange rate on June 30: hryvnia depreciated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6409/USD, which is a depreciation of 6 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.78/euro, and the zloty is UAH 11.50/zloty.

Currency exchange rate on June 30: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6409/USD as of today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.64/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.78/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.50/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at rates of UAH 41.89-41.35, the euro at UAH 49.12-48.45, the zloty at UAH 11.50-10.90;
    • at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at rates of UAH 41.60-41.68, the euro at UAH 49.05-49.25, the zloty at UAH 11.45-11.58;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.73-41.76/USD and UAH 48.95-48.97/EUR, respectively.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
