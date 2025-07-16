Currency exchange rate on July 16: hryvnia slightly strengthened
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8211/USD, strengthening it by 1 kopeck. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.80/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.47/PLN.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.82/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.80/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.47/zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.05-41.55, the euro at UAH 49.20-48.67, the zloty at UAH 11.65-11.15;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.68-41.75, the euro at UAH 48.90-49.14, the zloty at UAH 11.40-11.55;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.78-41.81/USD and UAH 48.65-48.67/euro, respectively.
Addition
