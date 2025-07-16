Currency exchange rate on July 16: hryvnia slightly strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8211/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.82/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.80/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.47/zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.05-41.55, the euro at UAH 49.20-48.67, the zloty at UAH 11.65-11.15;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.68-41.75, the euro at UAH 48.90-49.14, the zloty at UAH 11.40-11.55;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.78-41.81/USD and UAH 48.65-48.67/euro, respectively.

