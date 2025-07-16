Currency exchange rate on July 16: hryvnia slightly strengthened

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
03:38 AM • 5112 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 42732 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 109866 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 140053 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 84292 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 115318 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 71130 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 116170 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 77135 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 104778 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.8m/s
55%
745mm
Popular news
Air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions: what's the reason?July 15, 08:15 PM • 25353 views
New package of sanctions against Russia gains momentum in US Congress - Lindsey GrahamJuly 15, 10:16 PM • 14372 views
Larry Ellison became the second richest person in the world, surpassing ZuckerbergJuly 15, 10:53 PM • 18364 views
US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedentJuly 15, 11:49 PM • 40449 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for Trump01:41 AM • 17178 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 42744 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 36694 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 41691 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 109879 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 140063 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 23170 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 43358 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 74925 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 79720 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 81966 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Financial Times

Currency exchange rate on July 16: hryvnia slightly strengthened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8211/USD, strengthening it by 1 kopeck. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.80/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.47/PLN.

Currency exchange rate on July 16: hryvnia slightly strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8211/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.82/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.80/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.47/zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.05-41.55, the euro at UAH 49.20-48.67, the zloty at UAH 11.65-11.15;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.68-41.75, the euro at UAH 48.90-49.14, the zloty at UAH 11.40-11.55;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.78-41.81/USD and UAH 48.65-48.67/euro, respectively.

        By the end of the year, bread will rise in price by more than 20% - expert15.07.25, 13:59 • 3670 views

        Addition

        In Ukraine, from August 1 of this year, full fines will be paid for violating the requirements for the use of RRO/PRRO.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9