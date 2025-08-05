Currency exchange rate on August 5: hryvnia continues to depreciate
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7901 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.79 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.34 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.30 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-41.50 UAH, the euro at 48.62-47.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-10.90 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.51-41.60 UAH, the euro at 48.20-48.35 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-11.35 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.69-41.72 UAH/USD and 48.27-48.29 UAH/EUR.
Addition
