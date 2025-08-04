$41.710.00
Currency exchange rate on August 4: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7644/USD, which means a devaluation of 5 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 47.64/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.14/PLN.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7644/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.76/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 47.64/EUR.

And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.14/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.97-41.47, the euro at UAH 48.45-47.55, and the zloty at UAH 11.50-10.90;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.60-41.67, the euro at UAH 48.20-48.40, and the zloty at UAH 11.21-11.39;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.80-41.83/USD and UAH 48.33-48.35/EUR, respectively.

        Addition

        The National Bank reported that in Ukraine, since the beginning of the year, the supply of labor has been growing faster than demand, but the labor shortage will remain significant and will hinder economic recovery over the forecast horizon. Wages will grow, but at a slower pace.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine