How business activity in Ukraine changed in 2025: NBU data

In July 2025, businesses in Ukraine cautiously assessed the results of their economic activity. The business activity expectations index was 48.3 compared to 50.0 in June 2025, but was higher than the level in July 2024 (44.4), UNN reports with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the NBU, the following factors negatively affected business expectations:

significant losses from increased shelling of critical infrastructure;

increase in costs for raw materials, labor, and fuel;

shortage of qualified personnel;

inflationary processes.

At the same time, the following are positive factors:

stable situation in the energy sector;

lively consumer demand;

seasonality.

The employment situation remains difficult. Businesses in all sectors expect a decrease in the total number of employees, most significantly in the service sector.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the recovery of the Ukrainian economy would be slower than last year. According to the NBU, GDP growth is projected at 2.1% in 2025, which is slower than last year.