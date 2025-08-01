How business activity in Ukraine changed in 2025: NBU data

$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 31786 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 82459 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 87333 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 60944 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 92285 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 83853 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 146700 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 83581 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83904 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJAugust 1, 01:59 AM • 46424 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhotoAugust 1, 02:48 AM • 59880 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhotoAugust 1, 04:23 AM • 45278 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 53804 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation06:38 AM • 23086 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 1078 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 54732 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 82467 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1PhotoAugust 1, 04:30 AM • 87343 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 94262 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 37641 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 94213 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 156076 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 215214 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 268883 views
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

How business activity in Ukraine changed in 2025: NBU data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The business activity expectations index in July 2025 decreased to 48.3. This was influenced by infrastructure shelling and rising costs, but stable energy and demand are curbing the decline.

How business activity in Ukraine changed in 2025: NBU data

In July 2025, businesses in Ukraine cautiously assessed the results of their economic activity. The business activity expectations index was 48.3 compared to 50.0 in June 2025, but was higher than the level in July 2024 (44.4), UNN reports with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the NBU, the following factors negatively affected business expectations:

  • significant losses from increased shelling of critical infrastructure;
    • increase in costs for raw materials, labor, and fuel;
      • shortage of qualified personnel;
        • inflationary processes.

          At the same time, the following are positive factors:

          • stable situation in the energy sector;
            • lively consumer demand;
              • seasonality.

                The employment situation remains difficult. Businesses in all sectors expect a decrease in the total number of employees, most significantly in the service sector.

                Recall

                Earlier, UNN reported that the recovery of the Ukrainian economy would be slower than last year. According to the NBU, GDP growth is projected at 2.1% in 2025, which is slower than last year.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                SocietyEconomy
                National Bank of Ukraine
                Ukraine