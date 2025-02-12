Currency exchange rate for February 12: The National Bank has lowered the hryvnia exchange rate

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6696 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.66 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.01 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.95 and sold for UAH 41.40 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.40 and sold for UAH 42.82 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.80-41.78, and the euro at UAH 43.30-43.50.

- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.72 - 41.75 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.12-43.14 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

Polish Minister of European Affairs Adam Szlapka said on Tuesday that in April Ukraine will receive the second tranche of funds from frozen Russian assets - this time 1.9 billion euros. He also indicated that the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia is planned to be introduced by the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.