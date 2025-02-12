Currency exchange rate for February 12: The National Bank has lowered the hryvnia exchange rate
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU sets the official exchange rate at 41.66 UAH/USD and 43.01 UAH/EUR. Ukraine will receive the second tranche of EUR 1.9 bn from frozen Russian assets in April.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6696 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.66 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.01 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.95 and sold for UAH 41.40 in banks.
- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.40 and sold for UAH 42.82 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.80-41.78, and the euro at UAH 43.30-43.50.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.72 - 41.75 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.12-43.14 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
Polish Minister of European Affairs Adam Szlapka said on Tuesday that in April Ukraine will receive the second tranche of funds from frozen Russian assets - this time 1.9 billion euros. He also indicated that the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia is planned to be introduced by the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.