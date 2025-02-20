Currency exchange rate as of February 20: hryvnia devalued

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28373 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 49457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 95144 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 55265 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112307 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99910 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112361 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150155 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 54374 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106863 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 66073 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 28412 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 53295 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 95066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112298 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150149 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140998 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173450 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 23151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 53295 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133115 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135012 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163419 views
Currency exchange rate as of February 20: hryvnia devalued

Currency exchange rate as of February 20: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24592 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at UAH 41.68 to the dollar, up 11 kopecks from the previous rate. The euro is set at UAH 43.47, and the dollar is trading at UAH 41.71-41.74 on the interbank market.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6814 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 11 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.68 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.47 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:45 a.m:

  • The dollar can be bought at UAH 41.95 and sold at UAH 41.40 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.90 and sold at UAH 43.30 in banks.
    • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.85-41.90, and the euro at UAH 43.70-43.90.
      • On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.71-41.74 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.53-43.54 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

        Addendum

        NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi says that there is no decision on the table to change the exchange rate from the dollar to the euro, but it is a matter of perspective.

        IMF mission starts work in Kyiv to discuss revision of EFF program

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        Economy
        national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
        ukraineUkraine
        kyivKyiv

