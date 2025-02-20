Currency exchange rate as of February 20: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6814 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 11 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.68 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.47 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:45 a.m:

The dollar can be bought at UAH 41.95 and sold at UAH 41.40 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.90 and sold at UAH 43.30 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.85-41.90, and the euro at UAH 43.70-43.90.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.71-41.74 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.53-43.54 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Addendum

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi says that there is no decision on the table to change the exchange rate from the dollar to the euro, but it is a matter of perspective.

