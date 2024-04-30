Currency exchange rate as of April 30: the dollar rose by 6 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.6688 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.66 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.49 UAH/€. According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.90 and sold for UAH 39.50 in banks.

- The euro can be bought for UAH 42.98 and sold for UAH 42.40 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.70-39.83, and the euro at UAH 42.75-42.93.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.53-39.59 for the dollar and UAH 42.30-42.34 for the euro, respectively.

