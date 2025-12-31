Curfew with enhanced patrols and fireworks ban: Ukrainians reminded of rules on New Year's Eve

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
10:25 AM • 1556 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 2392 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 3102 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 4034 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 8574 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 12547 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 25068 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 58496 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 40688 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34361 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5m/s
79%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 19991 views
Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - BloombergDecember 31, 02:15 AM • 6754 views
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 6218 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 12195 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideo05:31 AM • 3948 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 48689 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 51564 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 46638 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 73794 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 71255 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
António Guterres
George W. Bush
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 16271 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 58485 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 27508 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 38956 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 52284 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Curfew with enhanced patrols and fireworks ban: Ukrainians reminded of rules on New Year's Eve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

On New Year's Eve, the curfew will operate on its usual schedule, and police will patrol in an enhanced mode. Pyrotechnics are prohibited, but party poppers and sparklers are allowed.

Curfew with enhanced patrols and fireworks ban: Ukrainians reminded of rules on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, the curfew remains on the usual schedule for each city, police will patrol in an enhanced mode. Pyrotechnics, firecrackers, salutes and fireworks are prohibited, but party poppers and sparklers are allowed. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Pyrotechnics, firecrackers, launching salutes and fireworks during the legal regime of martial law are prohibited. However, the use of party poppers and sparklers is allowed with mandatory observance of fire safety rules.

- wrote Biloshytskyi.

He reminded that illegal sale, as well as illegal handling of pyrotechnic products, entails administrative (according to Articles 182, 195-6, 159, 160, 164 of the Code of Administrative Offenses) and criminal liability (Article 296 of the Criminal Code). The sanctions of the articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code provide for punishment from a fine to imprisonment.

The curfew on New Year's Eve remains on the usual schedule for each city. We are patrolling in an enhanced mode.

- emphasized Biloshytskyi.

He emphasized the mandatory observance of safety rules during air raid alerts.

On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision30.12.25, 14:27 • 21833 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
New Year
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine