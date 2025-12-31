Curfew with enhanced patrols and fireworks ban: Ukrainians reminded of rules on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, the curfew remains on the usual schedule for each city, police will patrol in an enhanced mode. Pyrotechnics, firecrackers, salutes and fireworks are prohibited, but party poppers and sparklers are allowed. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Pyrotechnics, firecrackers, launching salutes and fireworks during the legal regime of martial law are prohibited. However, the use of party poppers and sparklers is allowed with mandatory observance of fire safety rules. - wrote Biloshytskyi.

He reminded that illegal sale, as well as illegal handling of pyrotechnic products, entails administrative (according to Articles 182, 195-6, 159, 160, 164 of the Code of Administrative Offenses) and criminal liability (Article 296 of the Criminal Code). The sanctions of the articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code provide for punishment from a fine to imprisonment.

The curfew on New Year's Eve remains on the usual schedule for each city. We are patrolling in an enhanced mode. - emphasized Biloshytskyi.

He emphasized the mandatory observance of safety rules during air raid alerts.

