Cucumber prices in Ukraine are rising due to a shortage of the vegetable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Cucumber prices in Ukraine are rising again, reaching UAH 30–50/kg, which is 13% higher than a week ago. The reason is a reduction in supply due to greenhouse clearings and unfavorable weather conditions, despite overall prices being 16% lower than last year.

Cucumber prices in Ukraine are rising due to a shortage of the vegetable

After a recent decline, cucumber prices in Ukraine have risen again due to reduced supply from local farms. As of today, greenhouse cucumbers cost 30–50 UAH/kg, which is 13% more than a week ago. Experts warn that further price increases could cause problems with selling the vegetable. This was reported by UNN with reference to EastFruit analysts.

Details

According to their data, the situation on the market has changed in favor of price growth, which is associated with limited product supply.

The reason for the rise in vegetable prices on the Ukrainian market is a significant reduction in the supply of these products from local farms. Thus, practical cleaning is currently being carried out in almost all greenhouse complexes in preparation for the second crop rotation, which led to a significant reduction in samplings 

– explain the experts.

In addition, a decrease in supply volumes is also observed from summer greenhouses - due to unfavorable weather conditions, the pace of harvesting has decreased.

As a result, prices for greenhouse cucumbers at the moment are formed within 30–50 UAH/kg ($0.72–1.20/kg), which is on average 13% more expensive than at the end of last working week.

- analysts note.

At the same time, compared to the same period last year, cucumbers are still cheaper: the current average price is 16% lower than last year. However, market participants warn: "further price increases in this segment can extremely negatively affect the sales rates of these products."

Will be in short supply: spring frosts destroyed almost half of the cherry and sweet cherry harvest - EastFruit21.05.25, 17:15 • 2568 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyAgronomy news
