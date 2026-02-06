Crown Princess of Norway apologizes to the King for ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has issued an official statement and apologized to the King and Norwegian society for her contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

The reason for the statement was new publications and documents, from which it follows that her communication with Epstein was longer and closer than previously reported.

I want to offer my deepest apologies for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It is important for me to apologize to everyone I have disappointed. Some communications between me and Epstein do not correspond to who I want to be - said the Crown Princess.

Previously, when information about the contacts became public in 2019, Mette-Marit stated that she had stopped communicating with the financier back in 2013. However, new materials from the so-called "Epstein files" indicate that contacts continued after that.

Particular outrage in Norway was caused by information that the Crown Princess personally visited Epstein in 2013 and met with him during a vacation in the presence of her children.

The scandal dealt a serious blow to the reputation of the royal house, which is already going through a difficult period. In the country's capital, a trial is currently underway against the Crown Princess's son - he is accused of several rapes.

