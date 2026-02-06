Crown Princess of Norway apologizes to the King for ties to Jeffrey Epstein

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 1446 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 3822 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 6470 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 6810 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 10411 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 10070 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 20789 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16761 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19517 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 62297 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2.9m/s
77%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General AlekseevFebruary 6, 07:45 AM • 8736 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM • 11198 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISWFebruary 6, 09:36 AM • 16033 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideoFebruary 6, 10:22 AM • 10090 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 17399 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 10415 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 17508 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 20792 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 32568 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 62301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
State Border of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 19264 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 22163 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 31389 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 34618 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 74340 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
Bild

Crown Princess of Norway apologizes to the King for ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has apologized to the King and the public for her contacts with Jeffrey Epstein. New documents indicate a longer period of communication than previously stated, which has caused outrage in Norway.

Crown Princess of Norway apologizes to the King for ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has issued an official statement and apologized to the King and Norwegian society for her contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

The reason for the statement was new publications and documents, from which it follows that her communication with Epstein was longer and closer than previously reported.

I want to offer my deepest apologies for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It is important for me to apologize to everyone I have disappointed. Some communications between me and Epstein do not correspond to who I want to be

- said the Crown Princess.

Previously, when information about the contacts became public in 2019, Mette-Marit stated that she had stopped communicating with the financier back in 2013. However, new materials from the so-called "Epstein files" indicate that contacts continued after that.

Particular outrage in Norway was caused by information that the Crown Princess personally visited Epstein in 2013 and met with him during a vacation in the presence of her children.

The scandal dealt a serious blow to the reputation of the royal house, which is already going through a difficult period. In the country's capital, a trial is currently underway against the Crown Princess's son - he is accused of several rapes.

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess Testifies in Rape Case – BBC04.02.26, 16:44 • 4070 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Bild
Norway