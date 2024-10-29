Croatia plans to transfer dozens of tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Croatia will give Ukraine 30 M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles. In exchange, the country will purchase 50 new Leopard 2A8 tanks from Germany at a reduced price.
Croatia is to hand over 30 M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, in exchange for which it will buy 50 new Leopard 2A8 tanks from Germany at a reduced price. This was reported by the Croatian Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.
Details
Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius reportedly met in Berlin.
The ministers signed a Letter of Intent expressing the readiness of the two countries to deliver 30 M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles, including spare parts and ammunition, from Croatian warehouses to Ukraine, and the financial resources that the Republic of Croatia will receive from Germany for the first delivery of these tanks and combat vehicles will be used by Croatia to purchase new German Leopard 2A8s,
Details
It is noted that the amount of weapons transferred to Ukraine will reduce the total price of the new Leopard 2A8 for Croatia.
Taking into account the needs of the Croatian army, the Republic of Croatia intends to purchase up to 50 new Leopard 2A8s. All other details will be known after the contract is signed. An additional advantage of this type of procurement is to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression,
Recall
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announces a new military aid package for Ukraine. Croatia is also allocating €5 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure and assisting with demining.
Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term cooperation09.10.24, 15:19 • 12011 views