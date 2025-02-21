ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28373 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 49457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 95136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 55260 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112307 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99910 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112361 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150155 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 54374 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106864 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 66079 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 28421 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 53306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 95083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112301 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140999 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173451 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 23276 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 53495 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133120 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135017 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163425 views
Critical situation with healthcare in Crimea: why doctors are leaving en masse

Critical situation with healthcare in Crimea: why doctors are leaving en masse

 • 37582 views

The emergency medical care system in the temporarily occupied Crimea is on the verge of collapse due to a massive outflow of personnel. Doctors are quitting because of low salaries of 25 thousand rubles and delays in payments.

The emergency medical care system in the temporarily occupied Crimea is in a critical condition. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

In Simferopol, there is an unprecedented outflow of doctors and paramedics, which has already led to serious problems with the provision of medical services. 

The main reasons for the collapse:

Staff shortage: many substations have only a few crews left to handle dozens of calls a day. The workload has increased to the limit of human capacity. 

Ban on part-time work for residents: new restrictions have only exacerbated the shortage of staff, depriving the system of young professionals. 

Meager salaries: doctors receive about 25 thousand rubles a month without proper allowances, which forces them to resign en masse. 

Delayed payments: some staff have not yet received their January salaries, which has caused a wave of indignation among employees. 

The occupation administration is in no hurry to resolve the crisis, and financial resources are directed to support military needs rather than healthcare. As a result, Crimeans risk being left without access to ambulances in critical situations.

