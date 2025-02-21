The emergency medical care system in the temporarily occupied Crimea is in a critical condition. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

In Simferopol, there is an unprecedented outflow of doctors and paramedics, which has already led to serious problems with the provision of medical services.

The main reasons for the collapse:

Staff shortage: many substations have only a few crews left to handle dozens of calls a day. The workload has increased to the limit of human capacity.

Ban on part-time work for residents: new restrictions have only exacerbated the shortage of staff, depriving the system of young professionals.

Meager salaries: doctors receive about 25 thousand rubles a month without proper allowances, which forces them to resign en masse.

Delayed payments: some staff have not yet received their January salaries, which has caused a wave of indignation among employees.

The occupation administration is in no hurry to resolve the crisis, and financial resources are directed to support military needs rather than healthcare. As a result, Crimeans risk being left without access to ambulances in critical situations.

