Russia sends teachers and doctors from the hinterlands of the Russian Federation with low qualifications to the occupied settlements. This was announced by the chairman of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Lysogor says that Russia continues to send teachers and doctors from the depths of the Russian Federation to tot to teach children, but then the question arises about their qualifications.

We understand their qualifications, but in principle they have nothing to work on. All the modern European equipment that we had before the full-scale invasion was taken to Luhansk and Donetsk and to the territory of the Russian Federation "he says.

According to him, the level of medical care on TOT is very low.

Because of the large number of wounded occupiers in hospitals,so ordinary civilians are accepted according to the final principle, or it works through "friends". A huge proportion of people suffer from a lack of medicines - says Lysogor.

He notes that when a person manages to get medicines, it is "chalk", because they feel neither taste nor effect.

