Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The level of education and medicine in the Luhansk region is very low – Lysogor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18511 views

Russia sends unskilled teachers and doctors from remote areas to occupied settlements in the Luhansk region, which leads to a very low level of education and medical care.

The level of education and medicine in the Luhansk region is very low – Lysogor

Russia sends teachers and doctors from the hinterlands of the Russian Federation with low qualifications to the occupied settlements. This was announced by the chairman of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Lysogor says that Russia continues to send teachers and doctors from the depths of the Russian Federation to tot to teach children, but then the question arises about their qualifications.

We understand their qualifications, but in principle they have nothing to work on. All the modern European equipment that we had before the full-scale invasion was taken to Luhansk and Donetsk and to the territory of the Russian Federation

"he says.

According to him, the level of medical care on TOT is very low.

Because of the large number of wounded occupiers in hospitals,so ordinary civilians are accepted according to the final principle, or it works through "friends". A huge proportion of people suffer from a lack of medicines

- says Lysogor.

He notes that when a person manages to get medicines, it is "chalk", because they feel neither taste nor effect.

recall

the Russians have increased the number of attacks and hit employees of the Luhansk RMA. The situation is tense, but there are still 48 people who refuse to evacuate.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

