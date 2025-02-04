ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Crimean woman disappeared after arrest: FSB does not disclose her whereabouts for 8 months

Crimean woman disappeared after arrest: FSB does not disclose her whereabouts for 8 months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29178 views

Lera Dzhemilova was detained in May 2024 after a search in the village of Krymka. After 15 days of administrative arrest, the FSB took the girl to an unknown destination, and since then her whereabouts are unknown.

The occupiers have been holding the Crimean woman for more than eight months, but her relatives have no information about the girl's whereabouts and legal status. This is reported by Krymsky Vet, according to UNN.

Details

Lera Dzhemilova was detained back in May 2024 after a search in the village of Krymka, Dzhankoy district. After that, she was taken to court and sentenced to 15 days of arrest for refusing to undergo a medical examination for drug use. 

After the expiration of the administrative sentence, the FSB told her sister that the girl would be taken to the department and her family should not wait for her release. Since then, contact with Dzhemilova has been lost. 

The hostile FSB in Crimea claims that no criminal cases have been investigated against her. At the same time, the local prosecutor's office sees no reason to check the circumstances of her disappearance. 

Without protection: 24 Ukrainians in occupied Crimea are in prison without contact with their families31.01.25, 14:31 • 29207 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
krymCrimea

Contact us about advertising