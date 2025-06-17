Creation of a register of servicemen: The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law with the President's proposals

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole the law with the proposals of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the creation of the State Register of Servicemen. This is reported by UNN with reference to the MP Oleksandr Fediyenko and the draft law card №12066.

Details

The Parliament adopted draft law 12066 taking into account the proposals of the President of Ukraine. The draft law will facilitate the creation of a unified digital space for servicemen, which will simplify the processes of accounting, mobilization and provision of social services - Fediyenko said.

Addendum

In December last year, the Verkhovna Rada approved a draft law on the creation of a Unified State Register of Servicemen, which provides for the introduction of a Military ID.

However, already in January of this year, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the law and returned it to the Parliament with proposals. According to the previous version, which was adopted by the Rada, it was envisaged to create a Unified State Register of Servicemen - this is an information and communication system designed to ensure the collection, storage, accumulation, updating, accounting, processing, protection, depersonalization and guaranteeing the uniqueness of data records on servicemen.

The law stipulated that data on intelligence and SBU servicemen would be entered into the register, but in the President's version, the register would be called the "State Register of Servicemen", which would contain data only on servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and servicemen of the State Special Transport Service.

It is also envisaged that other information about servicemen, including a digitized image of the face, may be obtained by the register through electronic information interaction with information and communication systems and registers, provided that such information is not stored or accumulated in the register.

Information entered into the register shall not be made public. In case of dismissal from military service, information about such a serviceman is stored in the register until he reaches the maximum age for military service.

In case of death, information about such a serviceman is stored in the register for 25 years from the date of the event.

Recall

The National Security Committee approved the updated version of the draft law on the creation of a register of servicemen after taking into account the proposals of the President of Ukraine.