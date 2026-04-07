CPD: Russia may be behind the provocation with explosives near the gas pipeline in Serbia

Russia may be behind the incident with explosives near the gas pipeline in Serbia. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reports UNN.

Details

He reminded that the director of the Military Security Agency of Serbia, Djuro Jovanic, stated that Ukraine is not behind the incident with explosives found near the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which connects Serbia with Hungary, thereby refuting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's hints of Kyiv's involvement.

It is important to note that Russians have been using the Balkans for a long time for agent work, financing paramilitary organizations in various countries, and in some, training camps even function, where they teach both protest activity and urban combat. Russians also recruit people for the war in Ukraine. - Kovalenko pointed out.

According to him, "accordingly, it is easy to guess who could have benefited from this provocation."

Serbia stated that it had long had information about the possibility of sabotage on the gas pipeline to Hungary

Context

In Serbia, law enforcement officers and military personnel conducted a large-scale operation due to a threat to critical gas infrastructure in the Kanjiža area. Suspicious objects, probably with explosives, were found at the scene.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the Serbian authorities had discovered a "sabotage operation" in Vojvodina, Serbia, and linked it to Ukraine, which, according to him, "has been working for years to cut Europe off from Russian energy carriers" and posed a "direct threat to Hungary," although he did not officially accuse Kyiv.

Later, high-ranking military leadership of Serbia stated that Ukraine is not behind the incident with explosives near the gas pipeline with Hungary.

Orban used disinformation to make Ukraine a scapegoat in his election campaign - Media