Serbia stated that it had long had information about the possibility of sabotage on the gas pipeline to Hungary

The head of the Serbian Military Security Agency (VBA), Djuro Jovanic, stated that his agency had long warned about an alleged planned sabotage of the gas pipeline. He named "an individual from a group of migrants" as a suspect in this incident. The statement of the high-ranking military official was reported by the Serbian state broadcaster RTS, writes UNN.

Details

Jovanic claims that for months, his agency reported to President Aleksandar Vucic "that something like this could happen today," but, he said, they "faced skepticism, disapproval, disagreement."

"We had information that an individual from a group of migrants, fit for military service, would try to carry out sabotage on the gas infrastructure," he said, assuring that this person would be detained.

The head of the Military Security Agency also stated that the markings on the explosives found near the pipeline indicate that they were manufactured in the United States.

"Today we found: explosives, specially packaged, hermetically sealed, detonator capsules, specially prepared and packaged for transportation, as well as a detonator and appropriate tools and equipment for preparing these explosives for sabotage. I will reveal a detail from the investigation to you, the markings on the explosives indicate that they were manufactured in the USA," said the VBA director.

Recall

Serbian security forces conducted a large-scale operation near Kanjiza due to the threat of sabotage on the gas pipeline. Packages with explosives were found, and security at the facilities was strengthened.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted to the incident with explosives near a gas pipeline in Serbia