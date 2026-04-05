Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted to the incident with explosives near a gas pipeline in Serbia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the discovery of explosives near a gas pipeline in Serbia. This was written by MFA spokesman Georgy Tykhyi on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"We categorically reject attempts to groundlessly link Ukraine to the incident with explosives found near the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in Serbia. Ukraine has nothing to do with this. Most likely, this is a Russian false-flag operation as part of Moscow's active interference in the Hungarian elections," the statement said.

Recall

Serbian security forces conducted a large-scale operation near Kanjiža due to the threat of sabotage on the gas pipeline. Explosive packages were found, and security at the facilities has been strengthened.