March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
CPD: Kremlin actively uses ROC to militarize schoolchildren

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

In a Sunday school in the Sverdlovsk region, children were given lessons with the participation of military personnel, teaching them how to handle weapons. The CPD notes that the ROC is actively involved in war propaganda and the militarization of education in the Russian Federation.

CPD: Kremlin actively uses ROC to militarize schoolchildren

In Russia, not only so-called "SVO" veterans but also priests of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) are involved in war propaganda among Russian children. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Sverdlovsk region, in the Sunday school of one of the churches, children were given lessons with the participation of Russian counterintelligence military personnel. In addition to propaganda narratives, children were taught the basics of handling automatic rifles, grenade launchers, knives, and shown other military ammunition.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin systematically implements war propaganda and militarization in school and extracurricular education. ROC priests are actively involved in this.

- the CCD states.

They add that propaganda indoctrination and military training are gradually becoming the main direction in the Russian education system, as its main goal is now to prepare a reserve of personnel for the Russian army.

Recall

At the meeting of the "Russian People's" Council, Putin's Patriarch Kirill justified Russian crimes and interpreted the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in his own way.

The Russian Orthodox Church is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, providing military units of the Russian Federation04.11.25, 04:40 • 4357 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda