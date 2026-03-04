In Russia, not only so-called "SVO" veterans but also priests of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) are involved in war propaganda among Russian children. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Sverdlovsk region, in the Sunday school of one of the churches, children were given lessons with the participation of Russian counterintelligence military personnel. In addition to propaganda narratives, children were taught the basics of handling automatic rifles, grenade launchers, knives, and shown other military ammunition.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin systematically implements war propaganda and militarization in school and extracurricular education. ROC priests are actively involved in this. - the CCD states.

They add that propaganda indoctrination and military training are gradually becoming the main direction in the Russian education system, as its main goal is now to prepare a reserve of personnel for the Russian army.

Recall

At the meeting of the "Russian People's" Council, Putin's Patriarch Kirill justified Russian crimes and interpreted the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in his own way.

The Russian Orthodox Church is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, providing military units of the Russian Federation