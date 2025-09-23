$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
05:00 AM • 5698 views
COVID-19 in Ukraine: incidence decreased by 20% in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine decreased by 20.4% in a week, to 11,883. 19 deaths were registered.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: incidence decreased by 20% in a week

The incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine decreased by 20% over the week to 11.9 thousand new cases, the Ministry of Health's Public Health Center reported, writes UNN.

Details

"During the 38th week of 2025 (from September 15 to 21), the number of people with positive COVID-19 test results was 11,883. This is 20.4% less than in the previous week, when 14,926 cases were registered," the report says.

Also, 19 deaths among people with a positive SARS-CoV-2 result were registered during the week.

"If we compare with the epidemiological situation for 2024, then in eight weeks of 2025, from July 21 to September 21, when the highest levels of COVID-19 incidence were recorded, 1.25 times fewer cases of the disease were registered than in the same period last year: 65,028 versus 81,048 cases, respectively," the PHC noted.

Regarding the new Omicron subvariants NB.1.8.1 Nimbus and XFG Stratus, as of September 22, four cases of Nimbus subvariant infection and 326 cases of Stratus have been confirmed in Ukraine, according to reports.

The PHC noted that there is currently no evidence that they cause a more severe course of the disease than other subvariants.

Julia Shramko

COVID-19Health
Ukraine