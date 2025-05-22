Court Seizes Assets of Ex-President's Son of "Motor Sich": Total Amount - Half a Billion Hryvnias
The court has seized the assets of the son of the former president of JSC "Motor Sich" in the amount of half a billion hryvnias. Among the blocked property are dozens of company objects, workshops and shares.
Among the arrested assets are dozens of Motor Sich facilities, which, according to the investigation, were illegally alienated by the defendants for their own benefit.
According to the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office, the assets of the son of the former president of Motor Sich JSC, who, together with his father, is suspected of embezzling the company's property, have been arrested.
The total amount of blocked assets is half a billion hryvnias.
We are talking about 62 commercial and residential real estate objects in Ukraine, corporate rights to 18 Ukrainian companies and shares of 2 domestic joint-stock companies.
Among the arrested assets are helicopter assembly shops, a grinding equipment manufacturing plant and dozens of Motor Sich facilities that the defendants illegally alienated for their own benefit.
The case of the son of the former head of the industrial giant and his father
According to the case, the defendants illegally seized a controlling stake in the state enterprise; the corresponding stake was later sold for 650 million US dollars.
The investigators of the Security Service informed the perpetrators of suspicion of appropriation and laundering of property obtained by criminal means on a particularly large scale.
Ukrainian law enforcement officers together with colleagues from France and Monaco detained the son of the ex-president of Motor Sich JSC Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, Oleksandr, who is suspected of legalizing property.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the detention of Bohuslaev's son in Monaco, stressing that this is a signal for others.