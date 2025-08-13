Court rejects UIA's appeal in PS752 downing case: airline's liability remains unlimited

The Ontario Court of Appeal rejected UIA's attempt to reduce the amount of payments to the relatives of the victims of flight PS752, shot down on January 8, 2020, by the Iranian military. The court found that the airline failed to prove the absence of negligence when deciding to depart from Tehran despite escalating military tensions. This was reported by the Ontario Court of Appeal, writes UNN.

The judges concluded that the responsible UIA manager did not take into account key safety factors, did not obtain all available information, did not conduct a full risk assessment, and did not consult with the crew before takeoff. The airspace over Tehran on that day was declared a conflict zone, and ICAO recommendations, which could have prevented the tragedy, were not properly applied.

In accordance with the Montreal Convention, UIA will bear full financial responsibility, and the specific amount of compensation will be determined separately. In addition, the company is obliged to reimburse more than $4.9 million in legal costs.

