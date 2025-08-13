Court rejects UIA's appeal in PS752 downing case: airline's liability remains unlimited

$41.450.06
06:18 AM • 714 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 866 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 21743 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 50716 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 38911 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 70067 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 39311 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 39968 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 108957 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98609 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoAugust 12, 09:16 PM • 10442 views
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 10567 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 4706 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 11612 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 12207 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 714 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 21740 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 18431 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 50711 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 70062 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Nicușor Dan
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 2914 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 11527 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 19624 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 90604 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 52509 views
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160

Court rejects UIA's appeal in PS752 downing case: airline's liability remains unlimited

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

A Canadian court upheld the decision on the unlimited liability of "Ukraine International Airlines" for the death of 176 people in the Boeing 737 shot down in Iran.

Court rejects UIA's appeal in PS752 downing case: airline's liability remains unlimited

The Ontario Court of Appeal rejected UIA's attempt to reduce the amount of payments to the relatives of the victims of flight PS752, shot down on January 8, 2020, by the Iranian military. The court found that the airline failed to prove the absence of negligence when deciding to depart from Tehran despite escalating military tensions. This was reported by the Ontario Court of Appeal, writes UNN.

Details

The judges concluded that the responsible UIA manager did not take into account key safety factors, did not obtain all available information, did not conduct a full risk assessment, and did not consult with the crew before takeoff. The airspace over Tehran on that day was declared a conflict zone, and ICAO recommendations, which could have prevented the tragedy, were not properly applied.

In accordance with the Montreal Convention, UIA will bear full financial responsibility, and the specific amount of compensation will be determined separately. In addition, the company is obliged to reimburse more than $4.9 million in legal costs.

Former president of UIA airline suspected of tax evasion totaling over UAH 160 million7/28/25, 1:34 PM • 3534 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Tehran