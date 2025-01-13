“Cotton” in the Bryansk region: the CPD hinted that the Silicon plant is also noisy

In Bryansk, Russia, it was also noisy today at the Silicon plant. According to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, "something exploded again," UNN reports.

Details

Kovalenko noted that there is also the Kremniy plant in Bryansk, which was already attacked in October. It produces microelectronics for missile systems, for Pantsyr SAMs, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar and electronic warfare, and Russian UAVs.

"Now there are also some explosions there again," said the head of the Center for Public Advocacy.

Add

As UNN reported, the Bryansk Chemical Plant in Russia is under attack, with rocket debris allegedly falling on the territory.

According to Kovalenko, the Bryansk Chemical Plant "specializes in the production of gunpowder; solid fuel components for rocket fuel; and explosives.

"It (the plant - ed.) is important for the production of artillery ammunition and missiles for the Russian army. This enterprise is one of the key elements of the Russian military industry," Kovalenko summarized.

Previously

Telegram channels reported an alarm in the Bryansk region, as well as the operation of Russian air defense systems.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a UAV was destroyed on the territory of the region.