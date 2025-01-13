ukenru
02:39 PM • 123604 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113797 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121823 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123328 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 153187 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 107502 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 151056 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104111 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113709 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117079 views

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106725 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 135365 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 104645 views
02:48 PM • 111839 views
03:20 PM • 109609 views
02:39 PM • 123604 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153187 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 151056 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 180439 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 169898 views
03:20 PM • 109609 views
02:48 PM • 111839 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 135365 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 128957 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 146616 views
“Cotton” in the Bryansk region: the CPD hinted that the Silicon plant is also noisy

“Cotton” in the Bryansk region: the CPD hinted that the Silicon plant is also noisy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29549 views

Explosions have occurred at the Russian Kremniy plant in Bryansk, which produces microelectronics for missile systems. An attack was also reported on the Bryansk Chemical Plant, which produces gunpowder and explosives.

In Bryansk, Russia, it was also noisy today at the Silicon plant. According to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, "something exploded again," UNN reports.

Details

Kovalenko noted that there is also the Kremniy plant in Bryansk, which was already attacked in October. It produces microelectronics for missile systems, for Pantsyr SAMs, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar and electronic warfare, and Russian UAVs.

"Now there are also some explosions there again," said the head of the Center for Public Advocacy.

Add

As UNN reported,  the Bryansk Chemical Plant in Russia is under attack, with rocket debris allegedly falling on the territory.

According to Kovalenko, the Bryansk Chemical Plant "specializes in the production of gunpowder; solid fuel components for rocket fuel; and explosives.

"It (the plant - ed.) is important for the production of artillery ammunition and missiles for the Russian army. This enterprise is one of the key elements of the Russian military industry," Kovalenko summarized.

Previously

Telegram channels reported an alarm in the Bryansk region, as well as the operation of Russian air defense systems.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a UAV was destroyed on the territory of the region.

Antonina Tumanova

WarTechnologies
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
pantsir-missile-systemPantsir missile system
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander

